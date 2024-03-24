Cloudy, cool Sunday on tap for Chicago's forecast

After a sunny Saturday in the Chicago area, it’s going to get cloudy and will likely stay that way for several days, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

In fact, there’s even a small chance of rain in Chicago’s northern suburbs on Sunday, and that’s the start of a wet weather pattern that will stick around through Tuesday and potentially even into Wednesday.

Temperatures Sunday will reflect the gloomy weather, hovering in the mid-to-upper 40s across most of the area, though some far southern suburbs could see readings in the 50s.

Monday will see warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s across the area, but it will come at a price as a system of low pressure chugs into the area, bringing with it the threat of heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday morning, and those will become more widespread in the afternoon hours, with some heavy downpours possible as the system pushes through, according to forecast models.

Wind gusts will also start to kick up as the front approaches, and those will stick around through Tuesday as scattered rain will remain in the forecast.

Temperatures will also drop behind the front, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The good news is that the sun will return for Wednesday and into Thursday, just in time for the White Sox home opener. Temperatures will slowly start to warm, with readings around 50 degrees expected for first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.