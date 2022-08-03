Child Struck by Lightning in Chicago, Fire Officials Say

A child was hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Chicago during a brief round of storms in the area.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a child, whose age was not immediately known, was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of North Central Park.

The child was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his or her condition was not immediately known.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A round of damaging storms powered through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds and occasional lightning. And the risk for more stormy weather is expected to continue into Wednesday evening.