Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Possible as Afternoon Storms Eye Chicago Area

As heat indices reach above 100 degrees Wednesday another weather threat is eyeing the Chicago area, as afternoon storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain.

Things started out on the muggy side Wednesday, with a heat advisory taking effect for parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana at 10 a.m.

Counties included in the advisory are Grundy, Kankakee, Will and Southern Cook in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper in northwest Indiana.

According to the advisory, which runs through 7 p.m., heat indices in excess of 105 degrees are possible during the afternoon hours, with those spending any time outdoors advised to take as many breaks as possible.

Strenuous outdoor activities should also be moved to early morning or evening hours, according to the advisory.

As the day moves along, thunderstorms are expected to develop, and will sweep into the area ahead of a cold front that is expected to descend toward the southeast during the afternoon and early evening hours.

According to the alerts from the Storm Prediction Center, the biggest threat currently facing the area could be damaging and gusty winds ahead of the storms, with some hail and frequent lightning possible.

The possibility of an isolated tornado or two could not be ruled out, according to officials.

The biggest risk for severe conditions is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

After that cold front finishes moving through the area, slightly cooler temperatures are expected, with highs rising into the low-to-mid 80s to wrap up the work week, according to forecast models.

