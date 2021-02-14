Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued as 4-to-8 Inches of Snow Possible

February has seen plenty of snow and plenty of frigid temperatures, and we’re going to see more of the same in the coming days, as several watches and advisories have been issued ahead of a snow event that could drop between 4-to-8 inches of snow in some locations by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Cook County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. That watch will remain in effect until Tuesday morning, with 4-to-8 inches of snow possible in the area, with locally heavier snowfall totals possible for cities close to Lake Michigan.

A series of snow showers are expected in the area beginning Sunday evening and running through Tuesday morning, with lake-effect showers also hitting the immediate Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued in Kankakee and eastern Will County in Illinois, along with Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana. That will go into effect at 6 p.m. and run through 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.

In those areas, anywhere from 2-to-5 inches of snow are possible, with counties in Indiana potentially seeing higher amounts.

All of that snow will hit an area that is still bone-chillingly cold Sunday, with wind chills dropping to 30-degrees below zero in some locations. Things aren’t expected to improve much beyond that, with highs in the single digits and wind chills still well below zero throughout the region.

A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon in most of northeastern Illinois, with a wind chill advisory going into effect after the noon hour in both Illinois and Indiana.

Fortunately for residents, there is potentially relief on the horizon. During the week, temperatures are expected to slowly climb, and by next weekend, highs in the 30s are once again in the forecast, indicating that the lengthy cold spell that has gripped the region could potentially be coming to an end.