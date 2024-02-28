Chicago weather: Winter returns, with cold wind chills strong winds and light snow

And just like that, Chicago is back to winter.

Following several days of temperatures in the 70s -- and severe weather bringing heavy lightning, golf-ball sized hail and reports of multiple tornadoes -- the weather conditions in the Chicago area will turn again, with cold wind chills and the chance for snow in some parts.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team the high temperature Wednesday of 49 degrees hit around midnight. From there, temperatures gradually started to tumble. As of 6 a.m., the temperature in the Chicago area clocked in at 27 degrees, with a wind chill of around 13.

Temperatures were expected to remain only in the 20s and 30s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, as readings continued to drop.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wind gusts Wednesday were also strong, Roman said, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in some parts. Although winds will calm as the day goes on, Wednesday is expected to remain blustery, Roman added.

According to Roman, the cold, windy conditions were accompanied by flurries in some parts.

"We could see a brief burst of light snow during the morning commute," Roman said, adding that flurries were falling in Kendall and Grundy counties early Wednesday.

According to Roman, any light snow is expected to move out of the area, including in Northwest Indiana around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

For the second half of the day, the weather conditions look to be dry and sunnier, but the cold remains, Roman said.

"Temperatures continue to drop and winds continue through the morning, rebounding a little bit," Roman said, with highs in the upper 20s.

More mild temperatures return to the forecast Thursday, with a "warming trend" continuing through the weekend.

"Highs this weekend are expected to be in the 60s, with some 70s possible by Sunday," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.