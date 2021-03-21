Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures Expected Sunday

The first official Sunday of spring is shaping up to be a gorgeous one in the Chicago area, as warm temperatures and sunny skies are set to take center stage this weekend.

According to current forecast models, occasional clouds are possible in the late afternoon hours, but sunny skies can be expected for most of the day as the city sees another warm and pleasant day.

High temperatures are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 60s across the area, with southerly winds helping fuel the warmth.

Those winds, along with extremely dry conditions, could pose a threat of brushfires on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Officials are asking residents to be extremely careful, and to potentially postpone any planned burns due to the conditions.

Mild temperatures are once again on tap for Monday, with a weather system slowly moving its way toward the area. That should arrive by Tuesday, with rainy conditions expected through much of the day.

The rain could stick around Wednesday as well, with another system expected to arrive by Thursday.