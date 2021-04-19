Chicago Weather: Slushy Snow, Colder Temperatures Expected Tuesday

It’s probably the last thing anyone in the Chicago area wants to hear, but slushy snow and frigid temperatures are on tap through the overnight hours, and things could be even colder on Tuesday night.

According to current forecast models, precipitation is expected through the early morning hours of Tuesday, with slushy snow possible as a storm system moves into the region.

Accumulations likely won’t amount to much, but it will be enough to cause a few issues for morning commuters, and the precipitation is likely to continue in an off-and-on fashion through parts of the day Tuesday.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday things will get even colder, with low temperatures below freezing, and the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Chicago area as a result. Residents are being urged to cover up vulnerable plants or to bring them indoors due to the frigid weather.

Below-average temperatures are expected to stick around for a little while, with highs climbing back into the 50s by Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures could dip again Sunday, but warmer weather could return next week, according to extended forecast models.