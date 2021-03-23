Chicago Weather: Series of Storms Could Bring Several Days of Rain This Week

Chicago weather is about to take a soggy turn with rain developing across the area Monday afternoon, kicking off the first of several rainy days this week.

A few showers are expected though mid-Monday afternoon in parts of the metro area, but as the storm gets closer, rain likely will develop areawide later in the afternoon and evening, making for a wet commute home.

Monday rain could vary from light to moderate but may be heavy at times. Any isolated thunderstorms will likely remain non-severe but could bring lightning and gusty winds.

Rain and isolated storms are expected to taper to scattered showers overnight as the center of the storm passes to our west in Iowa.

Occasional showers are possible again Tuesday, likely in Chicago's northern and western suburbs, before the area dries out in the afternoon with highs between 55 and 60 degrees.

The next storm likely will arrive late Thursday through Friday morning with another round of rain and gusty winds. Conditions could be cold enough for a few flakes of snow to mix in early Friday far north and west of Chicago.

One more system could arrive Saturday with another round of showers possible.

