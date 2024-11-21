Chicago Snow

Chicago weather radar: Track ‘bursts' of heavy, wet snow for Thursday commute

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of Northeastern Illinois Thursday morning, with "bursts" of heavy, wet snow possible

By NBC Chicago Staff

Editor's Note: A winter weather advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. for parts of the Chicago area. More details here.

A blustery, snowy day is in store for the Chicago area, with a winter weather advisory, a wind advisory and "wind-whipped" snow possible for the Thursday morning commute.

Accompanying the snow will be wind chills in the teens and 20s, with gusts as high as 40 or 50 miles-per-hour at times. According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. for the entire area.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Conditions around 6 a.m. were mostly quiet, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, though wind chills were in the teens. Winter weather was expected to pick up just in time for the Thursday morning commute, as a system with heavy snow slowly crept down from Green Bay into Chicago's northern counties.

Chicago Weather Radar

Track weather radar near you using the NBC 5 Storm Team radar map below.

