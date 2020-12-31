Chicago Weather: Friday's Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain, Ice

Get ready, Chicago area: Friday's winter storm could produce everything from snow to sleet to freezing rain to rain and then snow again, resulting in dangerous driving conditions and potential power outages.

Precipitation is expected to start Friday morning as either snow or sleet, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Paul Deanno. After a cold night, that snow or sleet will immediately make roads slick.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts through midnight.

Ice accumulation of 0.10 inch to 0.25 inch is possible, especially south of Chicago. That’s enough to make roads very icy and bring down some tree limbs.

A changeover to rain is likely Friday afternoon, and the storm will end as snow, with snow rates rivaling what the area saw on Tuesday.

Accumulation of one to three inches of snow is expected in Chicago, with slightly higher totals north and west.

A drier pattern starts Saturday afternoon.

In a press release Thursday, ComEd announced it was increasing staffing and equipment to respond to any outages across the area.

ComEd says it’s encouraging customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage and take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

Customers can also text the word “OUT” to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage.