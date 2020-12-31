ComEd Prepares for Outages as Winter Storm Approaches

Severe conditions are forecasted across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana on Friday and ComEd says it’s preparing to respond to any power outages caused by the weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Friday at 10 a.m. to midnight and forecasters are calling for ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch and snow accumulations of up to three inches across northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois.

In a press release Thursday, ComEd announced it was increasing staffing and equipment to respond to any outages across the area.

ComEd says it’s encouraging customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage and take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

Customers can also text the word “OUT” to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage.