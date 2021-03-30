Chicago Weather: Cool Down Expected, but Warmer Temps Coming This Weekend

Chicago has seen some significant fluctuations in its temperatures in recent days, and we’re in for another big dip as chillier air moves into the area for the remainder of the work week.

According to current forecast models, a cold front is expected to finish moving through the region by Wednesday morning, bringing with it temperatures that are well-below normal for this time of year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Wednesday, mostly dry conditions are expected during the day, with high temperatures in the low-to-upper 40s across the Chicago region.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, some lake-effect showers are possible in regions along Lake Michigan, with a few wet snowflakes even possible in northwest Indiana, according to current forecast models.

Highs Thursday will be even lower, struggling to crack 40 degrees in Chicago and not getting much warmer in the rest of the area.

Things will begin to warm up slightly on Friday, with highs climbing back into the 50s, but the real warm-up will begin on Saturday. Highs in the city of Chicago are expected to soar into the upper-60s, with highs in the low-70s possible elsewhere.

In a bit of good news, those temperatures are expected to stick around for several days, lasting into the new work week.

For all the latest forecast details, be sure to download the NBC 5 app.