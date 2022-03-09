Chicago St. Patrick's Day Festivities Could be Frigid Affairs Thanks to Arctic Air Mass

The city of Chicago will celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday this weekend, but Mother Nature may not be in a mood to party, as below-zero wind chills are possible on the day of the festivities.

On Saturday, the city will dye the Chicago River green, and the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will make its triumphant return after being canceled due to COVID last year, but the festivities will be marked by frigid temperatures and breezy conditions.

According to forecast models, an Arctic air mass is poised to move into the Chicago-area as the weekend gets underway, dropping wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees below zero early Saturday morning.

Temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-20s in the city for highs on Saturday, far below their seasonal averages, and when coupled with the wind, things will be downright frigid for those celebrating the holiday.

Fortunately for Chicago-area residents, there is some relief on the horizon. On Sunday, windy conditions are once again expected, but high temperatures will be significantly warmer, climbing into the 50s across the area.

In fact, temperatures are expected to continue improving in the days to come, finally reaching the 60s in the city of Chicago by Wednesday as the region gets its first sustained taste of spring-like weather.