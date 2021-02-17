Chicago Sees Snowiest 3-Week Stretch Since Blizzard of 1979

The last three weeks in Chicago have been the snowiest three-week stretch the city has seen since January 1979, which marked one of the most notable blizzards in city history.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the city is close to reaching benchmarks set in the year of the '79 blizzard, which saw 21 inches dumped in a two-day period.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 15 of this year, the area saw 34.1 inches of snow. In 1979, Chicago recorded 39.5 inches from Jan. 11 to Jan. 31, data showed.

1979 is the benchmark for #snow in #Chicago for many long-time residents.



We're close to those totals this year. Past 3 weeks are the "snowiest 3 weeks in Chicago" since Jan. 1979.



A new generation of Chicagoans has a new benchmark to use: 2021.#ILwx @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/cS3E9VApxS — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) February 17, 2021

The city has so far recorded more than 40 inches for the season following a massive snowstorm that dumped as much as 18 inches on some parts of Chicago, less at O'Hare Airport.

In the 1978-79 winter season, however, the city recorded 89.7 inches of snow.

As of Tuesday, Chicago has reported nine straight days of measurable snowfall recorded at O'Hare Airport. That ties the record for consecutive days with measurable snow in the city, which was set between Feb. 3-11 in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago has seen as much snow as it typically sees in an entire winter season in the last few weeks alone. The city on average sees about 36 inches of snow in a winter.

Wednesday began with partly sunny skies that turned cloudy, with light snow developing in the afternoon and evening. A dusting to an inch of snow is expected in this system.

The next chance for snow again, or an icy mix of snow and rain, comes Sunday.