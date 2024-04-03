Chicago Weather

Chicago Radar: Track snow, rain as winter weather advisory continues

A winter weather advisory was in effect for some parts until 12 p.m.

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Spring snow was falling in the Chicago area, with a winter weather advisory in effect and slushy conditions expected to last throughout the day Wednesday. Check the road conditions near you here.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

