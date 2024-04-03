Winter weather advisory in effect with snow for some parts; other areas to see rain-snow mix

Spring snow has arrived in the Chicago area as a winter weather advisory continues and slushy conditions were expected to last through the Wednesday morning commute and into the afternoon.

As of early Wednesday morning, snow was already falling across the area, including in McHenry, Kendall, Kane, Lake, DuPage, DeKalb and Cook Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory for McHenry and DeKalb counties was in effect through 12 p.m.

"Slushy accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected," the advisory said. "Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Plan on areas of slick travel on untreated and elevated roadways along with periods of reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

The NWS also warned of reduced visibility due to the wet snow and gusty winds.

"Prepare for extra travel time for the AM commute," the tweet said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reported flakes falling over I-88 in Aurora, making for slick and wet conditions road conditions.

Slushy, wet snow creating reduced visibility as well as gusty winds are expected this morning into early afternoon. Best chance for accums of 1 to 3 inches exists for areas mainly north of I-80 and west of the Fox River and a light slushy coating elsewhere. #ILwx #Inwx pic.twitter.com/GI3664DCSD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2024

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, snow in counties to the north and west was expected to continue falling on and off throughout the day, with accumulations more likely in the afternoon hours. By 11 a.m., the snow could become more widespread, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, though temperatures in Cook and Will counties could keep precipitation in the form of a rain-snow mix.

"It may just stay as rain in the city," Roman said, as drizzle fell in Cook County early Wednesday morning. "It could be a rain-snow mix depending on where you are."

LIVE RADAR: Track snow, rain as winter weather advisory continues

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the rain in parts of Cook County had begun to mix with snow.

Rain and snow was expected to continue areawide through 8 p.m. with some showers and flakes lingering overnight.

Light snow was expected to continue falling early Thursday, with snow changing to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Slushy snow is expected across the area this morning with periods of wintry weather continuing through Thursday. Drier conditions return Friday with gradually warming temperatures through the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dUcxWa2Qpg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2024

Temperatures highs Wednesday were expected to be in the mid 30s, Roman said, leading some of the falling snow to turn straight into slush.

"A lot of this is melting because the road temperature is still above freezing," Roman said, of the flakes falling closer to the city. Further west, those temperatures remained cooler. Overall, Wednesday was expected to feel more like winter than spring.

"Just a gusty, raw, chilly day Wednesday," Roman said.

How much snow could fall?

In McHenry, DeKalb, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties, where a winter weather advisory remained in effect, between one and three inches of snow could fall, the NWS said. Northern parts of Lake County see some small accumulations as well, Roman said.