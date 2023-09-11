Weather radar: Track rain, thundershowers as heavy rain falls across area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Heavy, steady rain and some thundershowers were expected throughout the day Monday, with scattered showers expected to impact both morning and afternoon commutes.

As of 5:15 a.m., the heaviest pockets of rain and some thundershowers were detected across Lake, central Cook and parts of Will County, NBC 5's Pinpoint radar showed.

You can check the latest weather alerts for your area here.

