Will it snow in Chicago on Halloween? What we know as a cold front moves in

The Chicago area will see one more mild day before temperatures come tumbling down, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with the potential for flurries on Halloween.

"We're definitely going to have to bundle up as we go into Halloween," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "You may have to put that jacket on, or your costume on top of your jacket.

Friday, temperatures will remain warm and breezy, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Additionally, scattered, widespread showers are expected at times for much of the area.

According to Roman, some isolated thundershowers or storms could pop-up around 4 p.m. and through the evening hours. Overnight, the showers are expected to come to an end, although lingering showers east of I-55 may remain, the National Weather Service said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Scattered showers can be expected this afternoon with a chance for a couple of thunderstorms. A few more chances for rain can be found through the weekend while temperatures plummet into early next week. Highs may not escape the 30s on Monday and again for Halloween on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5QiYOGaBll — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 27, 2023

As of 5:30 a.m., the current temperature in some spots was 67 degrees, which is "well above the average high for this time of year," Roman said.

According to Roman, temperatures will top out Friday afternoon around 73 degrees.

By 10 p.m., Roman said temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees lower. Overnight, highs will reach only into the 30s and 40s, Roman said, with a predicted temperature of 38 degrees at 6 a.m. Saturday.

"All areas will be in the 50s for highs Saturday," Roman said, as a cold front continues to move in.

According to forecast models, Saturday will start out cold and dry with some sunshine. However, a round of rain is set to move in late Saturday, with scattered, "chilly" showers throughout Sunday afternoon.

"Sunday will be a chilly rain, unfortunately," Roman said, with highs in the 40s.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Monday will remain dry, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Temperatures Tuesday will also remain in low 40s. And, Chicago could see the first flakes and flurries of the season on Halloween, the NBC 5 Storm Team added.

"We could see a quick moving disturbance Tuesday bringing some light snow showers or flurries in the forecast for Halloween," Roman said.

Snow on Halloween isn't unusual. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the average first trace of snow for the Chicago area -- which is defined as less than a tenth of an inch -- typically arrives Oct. 31. But the average first measurable snowfall, which is defined as a tenth of an inch or more, is Nov. 18.

For those looking for at least an inch of snow or more, the average date for that snowfall is Dec. 7, the Storm Team said.