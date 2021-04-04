Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures Expected on Easter Sunday

Above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine are both in the forecast for Easter Sunday in the Chicago area.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low-to-mid 70s by Sunday afternoon, according to current forecast models. The average temperature for April 4 is in the mid-50s in Chicago, while last Easter saw a high temperature of 66, both of which will easily be bested by Sunday’s weather.

Things will be quite a bit cooler along Lake Michigan, as highs will only reach into the upper-50s and low-60s near the shoreline.

After a sunny day and a mild evening, temperatures will climb back into the 70s on Monday, with highs reaching that milestone through at least Wednesday. Beginning Monday there will be a chance of widely isolated showers, with a more defined system potentially arriving on Wednesday.

That system will drop temperatures a bit, with highs expected to still climb into the 60s for the remainder of the work week.