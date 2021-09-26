Chicago Forecast: Pleasant Conditions Expected, With Afternoon Clouds Possible

After a chilly start to the day, Sunday will be warm and sunny across the Chicago area, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures will start out in the 50s across much of the area, but will quickly warm up, topping out in the upper-70s in most locations. Some areas could even see temperatures hit 80 degrees in the afternoon.

As the day wears on, clouds will begin to build into the area, but those will likely clear out overnight, paving the way for a partly cloudy Monday.

Temperatures will be milder overnight, with lows in the upper-50s to mid-60s, then will climb into the low-to-mid 80s on Monday afternoon, giving the region a taste of summer in the early days of fall.

Winds will begin to shift on Monday, coming out of the north, as a dry cold front pushes its way through the Chicago area, dropping temperatures back into the mid-70s for Tuesday.

Highs will climb back into the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions continuing to keep a grip on the region through the end of the work week.