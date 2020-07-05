Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions Once Again on Tap Sunday

In what is quickly becoming a pattern in the Chicago area, Sunday will bring more sunshine, heat and humidity, with temperatures soaring back into the 90s.

An air quality alert does remain in effect for most of the Chicago area, with the high temperatures and low winds helping to fuel an increase in ozone and pollutants in the atmosphere. A high-pressure system is keeping everything aloft, meaning that sensitive groups, especially those with respiratory issues, will want to limit their time outside on Sunday.

Cooling along Lake Michigan will also be limited, as what wind there is won’t provide much relief to those who live away from the lakeshore itself, according to forecast models.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the low-90s through much of the area, with humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer, according to forecast models.

The story will likely remain the same on Monday, with highs once again reaching into the low-to-mid 90s areawide. Forecast models are showing the potential for some isolated pop-up thunderstorms Monday afternoon, but they quickly dissipate once the sun begins to go down.

The chance for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will slowly increase throughout the week, with high temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 90s until at least next weekend.