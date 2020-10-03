Chicago Forecast: Cool Temperatures, Rain Expected Saturday

Below-average temperatures and showers are in the forecast for the start of the weekend, but a warm-up will finally arrive early next week after several days of chilly conditions.

Saturday dawned with cloudy skies across the region, and that’s likely how things will remain for most of the day, according to current forecast models. Scattered showers will begin to develop in the afternoon hours, leading to widespread rain by late evening.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side, only climbing into the mid-50s areawide as the storm system makes its way into the area.

Showers are expected to continue overnight and into early Sunday morning, with scattered showers still possible after sunrise. Temperatures Sunday will remain the same, only climbing into the mid-50s through most of the region.

Monday is when we will begin to see a slight change in temperatures, with highs expected in the low-60s for the start of the work week. Things will be warmer still on Tuesday, with highs in the low-70s, and that’s roughly where the highs are expected to remain for the rest of the work week.