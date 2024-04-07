Chicago forecast calls for rainy, windy conditions Sunday

The Chicago area will get another blast of precipitation on Sunday, as rainy conditions are expected for most of the day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, waves of rain are expected well into the afternoon, though it will start to taper off as evening arrives. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible, but there is no expectation of severe weather in the area.

The winds will also kick up during the day, gusting as high as 35 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. Even as the rain subsides, those winds are expected to continue, and they’ll usher in a period of warmer weather overnight and into Monday.

Before we get there however, temperatures are expected to rise only into the low-50s across much of the area on Sunday, just below the seasonal average of 56 degrees in the city of Chicago.

Monday’s forecast looks a lot sunnier and without rain, but winds will continue to gust up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low-70s across most of the area, though they’ll briefly drop by a few degrees thanks to a partial solar eclipse slated to be visible in the skies during the early afternoon.

Temperatures will stick to the 70-degree mark on Tuesday, but a return of rain to the forecast later in the week will send the mercury dropping back into the low-to-mid 50s, with chances of showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those readings will slowly rebound heading into next weekend, with highs rising back into the 60s according to long-term forecast models.

