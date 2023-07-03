Chicago at ‘slight' risk of severe weather later this week

The July 4 holiday should be largely-dry in the Chicago area, but things could take a dramatic turn on Wednesday, as the entire region could be at risk of seeing severe weather.

The holiday itself on Tuesday is expected to be warmer-than-average, with highs in the low-90s, and the humidity level is also expected to rise, leading to some widely-scattered showers, according to forecast models.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, some areas north of Interstate 80 could potentially see thunderstorms, but the main threat for severe weather will remain west of the Mississippi River.

That will change in a big way on Wednesday afternoon, with the entire state of Illinois and all of western Indiana at a “slight” risk of severe weather, according to the SPC.

The main threats with these storms would be gusty winds and damaging hail, according to initial forecast models.

Current forecasts show that storms could begin to fire in the afternoon, with the heat and humidity of the day potentially helping to fuel the development of large cells, according to the SPC.

Once those storms move out, and once the cold front moves through the area, temperatures will drop to much-more comfortable levels for the remainder of the week. Highs are only expected to reach into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, with clear and sunny skies expected.