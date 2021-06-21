Chicago-Area Tornado Touched Down in Naperville, Woodridge and Darien, National Weather Service Says

A National Weather Service spokesman confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in multiple Chicago suburbs late Sunday night as it moved from west to east.

Matt Friedlien with the NWS said early Monday that the agency can confirm a tornado touched down in Naperville, then Woodridge and the Darien area, moving from west to east. The tornado paralleled 75th Street into Woodridge and crossed 355, he said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friedlien said the agency is still surveying the Chicago area following the tornado and massive storms, noting that the NWS is not sure the exact locations where the tornado touched down and that it was unclear if the tornado moved past Darien.

He added that the NWS expected to have more information around mid-day.

Naperville officials said the tornado was reported to have touched down at around 11:10 p.m. in the area just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive before moving east.

Six people were hospitalized, one in critical condition and five with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Naperville officials said.

Naperville officials said they have received at least 125 reports of property damage in the area where the tornado touched down, with 16 houses deemed uninhabitable and 10 people from three homes taken to a relocation point where the Red Cross and Salvation Army were assisting those displaced.

In Woodridge, the tornado touched down at around 11:30 p.m. in the area east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street, traveling east to the Lemont Road area, the village said in a statement.

Woodridge officials said early Monday that the village is conducting a damage assessment, with no injuries reported but major property damage, downed power lines and fallen trees across the area.

More than 19,000 Commonwealth Edison customers remained without power Monday morning, while crews in multiple suburban communities continue to assess damage.