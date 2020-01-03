Chicago Area Could See Return of Snow This Weekend

After a period of mild winter weather, the Chicago area could see the return of snow this weekend.

Friday looks to be cooler, though still above average temperatures with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Some areas of fog will stretch across the region early, with mostly cloudy skies and an even colder night in store with a low around 28 degrees.

Light snow showers could develop after 12 a.m., continuing through Saturday morning with minor accumulations, likely up to an inch.

Saturday will likely be mostly cloudy once again, though drying out with partly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high temperature around 35 degrees.

Another mild day in store on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 43 degrees, then much the same to start the work week with a high of 40 degrees for a partly sunny and only slightly cooler Monday.

The chance for light snow returns on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures, reaching a high of 33 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be partly sunny and cold with below average temperatures, reaching a high of 30 degrees.

Thursday will see a bit of a warm-up with a high of 41 degrees, but mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain late in the day.