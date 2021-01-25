Chicago Area Could See Biggest Snowfall of Season Starting Monday; Winter Storm Warning Issued

The Chicago area could see its biggest snowfall of the season starting Monday, with a winter storm warning issued for most of the region ahead of that system’s arrival.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service will take effect Monday afternoon in numerous locations and run through Tuesday evening.

In DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties, the warning will take effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will run through noon on Tuesday. In McHenry County, the warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expire at noon Tuesday.

In Lake, DuPage, Cook and Will counties, the warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to current forecast models, those areas could see 5-to-8 inches of snow, with locally heavier totals possible. Travel conditions could be hazardous due to heavy snowfall Monday evening, and wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour could make conditions even more dangerous.

Locations along Lake Michigan, including Lake and Cook counties, could see lake enhancement of the snow, leading to locally heavier totals. Most of that area will also see 5-to-8 inches of snow.

Further south, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Kankakee County and eastern Will County due to the storm. In those locations, snow is still possible, especially in northern portions of that area, but the big threat could be ice, as one-tenth of an inch of ice is possible as the storm moves through.

That advisory will take effect Monday afternoon and expire Tuesday evening, and also includes Lake County in Indiana.