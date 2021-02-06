Check Where to Find a Chicago Warming Center Amid Bitter Cold Temps

As subzero temperatures move in through the Chicago area, city officials reminded residents where to find warming centers across the and tips to stay warm.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services provides warming areas across Chicago from Monday through Friday when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below.

Here's a list of where to find a warming center in Chicago:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

(312) 747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

(312) 746-5400

Note: This warming center is open on a 24-hour basis as an emergency shelter

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

(312) 747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

(312) 744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

(312) 747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

(312) 744-2014

The centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city's website. Residents can call 311 to be connected to available services, including shelter bed placement.

Visitors are required to wear a cloth face covering while in the warming areas due to coronavirus precautions, the department reminded.

Multiple Chicago-area counties will be under a winter weather advisory Saturday as another snowy system could bring up to 4 inches of snow for some locations.

The advisory, issued for Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee counties, takes effect at noon Saturday and continues through midnight Sunday.

In the latest system to pummel the area in a matter of weeks, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday evening, with some locations possibly seeing higher totals, according to the alert.

This comes less than one week after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot on many locations, followed by another system that left as much as 3 inches in some spots.

It will also be paired with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 10 and 18 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to drop near zero to 8 below, with wind chill readings between -12 and -22 degrees.