Chances for Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms to Persist Through Weekend in Some Areas

It’s been a rainy Friday throughout the Chicago area, but residents shouldn’t expect the soggy conditions, or the cooler temperatures, to stick around for long.

That’s because drier conditions are expected for most of the northern suburbs this weekend and into the coming work week, and more importantly, much-warmer and more humid conditions are expected to arrive by Monday as well.

Before we get there, residents can expect scattered showers to stick around the area through the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, with rain already forcing the postponement of a game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets at Wrigley Field.

Some lightning strikes are also possible with the showers, according to forecast models.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some areas south of Interstate 80 could see rain for the remainder of the evening, with ponding and some localized flooding possible because of the precipitation.

By Saturday morning most of the rain is expected to clear out of the area, with high temperatures reaching into the low-80s for most of the area.

Saturday evening could see the return of at least some rain and perhaps some isolated thunderstorms, but according to forecast models and the National Weather Service, most of that weather should stay to the south and east of Interstate 55.

Sunday morning could see another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, with the best chance of rain once again centering on the southern suburbs of the city.

Highs are expected to be a bit cooler to wrap up the weekend, rising into the upper-70s or low-80s.

By Monday, most of the area will finally dry out, but temperatures are expected to climb rapidly into the mid-to-upper 80s. Humid conditions are also possible for much of the area as summer will come roaring back.

Tuesday could be even warmer, with highs approaching 90 degrees in some locations.