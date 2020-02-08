Another Round of Snow Expected Sunday

It appears accumulating snow will return to Chicago on Sunday after a short break.

Snow showers are expected to develop in the morning hours and quickly become moderate, according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall could be heavy at times - with the potential of an inch per hour in the heaviest snowbursts.

While the area is only expected to see up to three inches of snow, travel conditions could potentially be dangerous starting Sunday morning and lasting into the early afternoon hours.

After Sunday comes and goes, Chicago is expected to see partly sunny skies for the beginning of the work week with highs in the low to mid 30s.

That break likely won't last long either - with snow in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.