Chicago Weather

Another Round of Snow Expected Sunday

Snowfall could create hazardous travel conditions starting Sunday morning

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It appears accumulating snow will return to Chicago on Sunday after a short break.

Snow showers are expected to develop in the morning hours and quickly become moderate, according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall could be heavy at times - with the potential of an inch per hour in the heaviest snowbursts.

While the area is only expected to see up to three inches of snow, travel conditions could potentially be dangerous starting Sunday morning and lasting into the early afternoon hours.

Weather

Chicago Forecast 10 hours ago

Saturday Forecast

Chicago Weather 21 hours ago

Friday Evening Forecast

After Sunday comes and goes, Chicago is expected to see partly sunny skies for the beginning of the work week with highs in the low to mid 30s.

That break likely won't last long either - with snow in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weatherchicago snow
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us