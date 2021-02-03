Another Round of Accumulating Snow Expected Before a Bitter Blast Moves In

First comes more snow. Then comes the bitter cold.

Another round of accumulating snow is likely, bringing several more inches of accumulation to parts of the Chicago area just days after a winter storm dumped more than a foot in some locations.

The latest system, set to move in Thursday, is expected to start as a light icy mix by the late morning hours for far western counties, transitioning to a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow across the Chicago area.

The moisture will likely become all snow north of Interstate 80 in the early afternoon. The mix of rain and snow south and in northwest Indiana will become all snow by late afternoon.

The combination of strong winds and snow could create hazardous travel troubles for afternoon and evening commute.

Snow tapers quickly to flurries by the late evening hours, leaving behind some accumulation in parts of the area.

Between 2 to 4 inches is possible for central locations and 4 to 5 inches could be left in far northwest counties. Between 1 and 2 inches is expected for southern counties and in northwest Indiana.

As the snow ends, however, it ushers in a brutal, bitter blast.

Some flurries are possible early Friday but forecasts indicate that the day will otherwise be mostly to partly cloudy, blustery and cold with highs in the low to mid teens and wind chill readings below zero.

Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 8 and 12 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero.

Some light snow is possible later in the evening, mainly south of I-80.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits and below zero, with wind chill readings between -10 and -20 degrees.

Sunday will be equally as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero.

Some light snow will again be possible in far southern counties in the evening or at night.

Overnight lows range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through the first part of the work week.