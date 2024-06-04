Another chance for scattered showers and storms arrives in Chicago area Tuesday

Another chance for scattered showers and storms will move into the Chicago area Tuesday, bringing the threat of gusty winds and flooding to parts of the region.

While some of the storms could be "hit or miss coverage," similar to Monday, there is a chance for more widespread rain heading into the evening hours.

The threat for scattered showers and potential thunderstorms will begin around 2 p.m. and continue through the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Those storms, however, will be more scattered in nature than those that develop later in the evening, with the NWS predicting "more widespread" showers and storms after sunset.

There is an isolated threat that some storms could become strong to severe, with gusty or damaging "downburst" wind gusts of up to 60 mph, heavy downpours and lightning strikes possible. Some storms could also produce hail of up to an inch in diameter.

Here’s what to expect regarding shower and t-storm trends this aftn thru tonight. Hit or miss coverage this aftn, then likely more widespread after sunset. Isol'd strong-severe t-storms psbl, main threat: gusty/locally damaging winds. Also a localized flooding threat. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qpp77hs8EQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 4, 2024

Some storms could continue overnight and into Wednesday morning before a cold front passes through, paving the way for a drier and cooler day.

Temperature highs will reach into the upper-80s in parts of the Chicago area. Wednesday highs are expected to sit in the upper-70s and low-80s before dropping into the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Periodic showers and t-storms are forecast this aftn into Wed AM until a cold front passage brings a dry, breezy, pleasant remainder of your Wednesday. Isol'd to sct'd showers will accompany another cold front passage mid-late Wed eve, then dry and cooler. Windy Thu. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/DtiwWpOddf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 4, 2024