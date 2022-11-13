After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way

Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast.

Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain the case until the early afternoon, when clouds begin to build in.

Peeks of sunshine will still be possible during the day, and light breezes are also expected as temperatures will settle into the upper-30s, well below their normal levels for this time of year.

Lows will drop to around freezing in the overnight, and temperatures will warm slightly on Monday thanks to southerly breezes, rising into the low-40s.

The aforementioned changes in the forecast will begin to arrive on Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected to become widespread across the area during the morning commute, and chances of snow will continue over a period of several days.

At least in the early portion of the weather event, areas along Lake Michigan could see some rain because of warmer water temperatures. Mixed precipitation is also possible at times because of the temperatures, which are expected to be slightly above freezing.

Those conditions are expected to persist through at least Thursday, with minor accumulations expected by the time all is said and done. Areas to the north and west of Chicago could see 1-to-2 inches of snow, with a few locally-heavier totals possible, and areas to the south of the city will likely see an inch of snow before all is said and done.

The other big change that looms in the forecast is the downshift in temperatures, which have already been below normal. That will become even more pronounced as the week moves along, with highs expected to only reach into the mid-20s by Friday. Low temperatures heading into next weekend will be in the teens, according to extended forecasts.

