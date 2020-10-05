After Brief Taste of Fall Weather, Warmer Temps on the Way for Chicago Area

After several days of below-average temperatures and occasionally breezy conditions, the Chicago area is set to see a warm up this week, as above-average temps are on the way.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, warmer weather will begin to move into the area on Tuesday, with highs expected to reach into the low-70s in Chicago and into the low-to-mid 70s in the suburbs. Winds out of the west and southwest will help to keep things a bit warmer in the overnight hours, with low temperatures only expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Chicago area residents can expect more of the game on Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 70s throughout the region.

Winds will slowly begin to shift and die down on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures into the mix, but Friday will see the mercury rise yet again as highs are expected to reach into the mid-70s, fueled by occasionally gusty winds out of the south.

The one thing absent from the forecast for the rest of the week: rain. It’s expected that the region will remain sunny and dry through the end of the work week, allowing area residents to enjoy sunshine and warm conditions as we roll into mid-October.