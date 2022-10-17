Two Chicago-area counties are under a winter weather advisory Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow.

Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under the advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say a period of "heavy, wet, wind-driven snow" is possible Monday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing up to 3 inches of snow, particularly those away from Lake Michigan.

But the advisory warns of some uncertainty surrounding the forecast.

"There is a higher than normal degree of uncertainty with the snow forecast," it states. "If snow is less intense than expected or stays east of the area, then little or no snow accumulation would occur."

Either way, commuters in the area should prepare for the potential for slippery and hazardous road conditions.

According to the NWS, an afternoon lake effect mix of rain and snow could create some flurries in other parts of the Chicago area as well.

Already Monday morning, the NWS reported some of the first flurries of the season.

The first snowflakes of the season at NWS Chicago were just observed with a brief shower. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

For those concerned about accumulating snow, however, a combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure that no accumulation takes place in the Chicago area.

The NBC Storm Team 5 said Monday will be breezy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s, and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

However, the wind chill will make things seem closer to winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow flurries of the season.

A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

According to the NWS, the average date Chicago sees its first traces of snow typically falls around Oct. 31.

The earliest first trace of snowfall that has ever been recorded in the city occurred on Sept. 25, according to NWS, and the latest occurred on Dec. 5, 1999.

If trace snowfall is detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean that the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first flakes of the season.

In 2021 however, Chicago didn’t see its first trace snowfall until Nov. 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall -- defined by NWS as one-tenth of an inch of snow or more -- didn't occur until Dec. 28, 2021, the latest first measurable snowfall in recorded history.

