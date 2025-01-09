Vehicle on I-90 in suburbs catches fire, sending huge clouds of smoke across Interstate

A vehicle caught fire on I-90 Thursday morning in the suburbs, sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air and closing some lanes during the busy commute.

The Illinois Tollway posted about the vehicle fire just after 7:30 a.m. on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. According to Tollway officials, the incident was on I-90 Eastbound west of Tyrell Road in the northwest suburbs.

Two left lanes were blocked, the Tollway said.

I-90 Eastbound - VEHICLE FIRE - West of Tyrrell Rd - MP 50.5 - 2 left lanes blocked of 3 — Tollway Trip 90 (@I_90_Tollway) January 9, 2025

Photos and video from a traffic camera showed huge clouds of smoke billowing up from the fire, traveling across the westbound side of the interstate. Fire crews were on the scene and some lanes were closed.

Traffic impacts were expected, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.