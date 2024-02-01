Ventra app remains down as thousands head to trains for evening commute

The Ventra app remains down Thursday afternoon on the first day that changes took effect for Metra ticketing, with officials urging commuters to update their app as tickets are not being checked.

The major shift comes as Metra closed most of its ticket windows, with riders on Thursday morning posting error messages with their app saying they were "offline" or needed to "check internet connection."

Others reported purchasing their tickets and being charged, but never receiving their tickets.

There is currently no timetable on when the issue will be resolved.

Metra confirmed around 7:15 a.m. Thursday that the app was down and "technical support is working to resolve the issue."

"Conductors have been notified of the issue and passengers may ride until the app issue is resolved," the agency tweeted.

Metra told NBC Chicago the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A spokesperson said the issues started around 6 a.m. and by 6:45 a.m. "we knew the app was down." The spokesperson said a "significant number of people" were impacted on what was a "big day" for Metra.

The issues were ongoing as of 11:30 a.m., the rail agency confirmed.

"Until we say it's working, don't use [the app]," Metra said.

The issues come just as Metra's new ticketing and fare changes took effect.

Ticket windows were expected to close on all of the railway agency's lines starting Thursday. According to Metra, windows already closed on BNSF line by Jan. 8, but all remaining ticket windows, including those at downtown Chicago stations, were slated to shutter on Feb. 1.

Vending machines have been placed at the busiest stops impacted by the decision, with riders encouraged to use the Ventra app on their mobile devices.

Ventra had been labeled the agency’s preferred method of purchasing tickets.

