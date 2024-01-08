Ticket windows close on Metra BNSF line as part of updates  

Some big changes are coming throughout Metra’s system, including on its busiest line.

According to the agency, ticket windows at stations on the Metra BNSF line officially closed for good on Monday, though ticket agents will remain on site this week to help ease transitions to new ticketing options.

Passengers will now be required to purchase their tickets either through vending machines at stations, or by using the Ventra app, according to officials.

The BNSF line serves Chicago’s western suburbs, originating at Union Station and making stops in Naperville, Lisle, Hinsdale and several other communities before terminating its run at Aurora.

Before the COVID pandemic, the BNSF line was the busiest in Metra’s system, averaging 63,000 passengers per weekday.

The closures of BNSF line ticket windows are just the first move in a series of updates to Metra’s service. The agency’s remaining ticket windows, including ones located in its three downtown Chicago stations, will close by Feb. 1.

While Ventra is the agency’s preferred method of purchasing tickets, one-way tickets and weekend day passes will still be available on trains, but could come with a surcharge if vending machines are available at boarding stations.

The agency will also implement its new fare structure beginning Feb. 1, reducing ticketing zones from 10 to just four.

Currently, a ride from Union Station to Aurora on the BNSF line costs $8.25, but beginning Feb. 1, that price will drop to $6.75 per ride.

A Day Pass 5-Pack would be available for $64.25, and a monthly pass would cost $135. Saturday, Sunday and holiday passes are $7, with weekend passes available for $10.

More information on the reconfigured zones and other changes coming to Metra can be found here.