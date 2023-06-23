traffic

Semi leaks glue on Kennedy Expressway, part of roadway now closed for hours: police

Police said just before 7:30 a.m. a truck tractor semi trailer was leaking glue in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Diversey

IDOT

Drivers on the Kennedy expressway were "stuck" in traffic in more ways than one Friday morning.

Police said just before 7:30 a.m. a truck tractor semi trailer was leaking glue in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Diversey.

The right lane of the roadway was shut down due to the leak and was expected to remain closed for several hours, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported and police said no additional details were available.

Check back for more on this developing story.

