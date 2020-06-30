tri-state tollway

Multiple Lanes Blocked, Major Delays Reported on Tri-State Tollway Due to Crash

The accident prompted delays on the roadway stretching as far back at Interstate 55, according to footage from the scene

photo shows aftermath of crash involving box truck and car on I-294
Major delays were reported on the Tri-State Tollway after an accident blocked three southbound lanes near 95th Street and left two individuals injured.

The accident happened on Interstate 294 just before 95th Street, involving a box truck and a vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police. The truck was hauling paper products and was knocked onto its side during the crash.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, with Illinois State Police reporting that two individuals have been taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lanes are expected to reopen at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.

