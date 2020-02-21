Getting Around This Weekend

Four CTA stations are closed February 22nd and 23rd, but first a few notes on some closures announced by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT says starting Monday, 2/24, the Canfield off-ramp from the Outbound Kennedy Expressway will close for improvements for about six months. This is in the area out near O'Hare International Airport where there is a major 'cone zone' already.

Crews are working not only to reduce congestion here, but they say they want to construct high noise walls from Canfield out past Cumberland, to ease noise pollution for homes and businesses in the area. The alternate will be Cumberland for the duration of this project.

IDOT has also announced additional resurfacing along Harlem Avenue from 171st in Tinley Park, to 159th in Orland Park. Starting next Sunday, March 1st, officials say lane closures should be expected every day through July. You may remember that Harlem was resurfaced between 171st and U.S. 30 last year. All of the IDOT District 1 projects and updates can be found here.

The CTA has revealed that the Grand Avenue Blue Line Station will be closed Friday night until Monday morning (at 4 a.m.) for improvements. The alternate on this O'Hare Branch of the line on the Near North West Side is the Chicago Avenue Station.

On the North Side, CTA crews are working on the Red Purple Modernization Project, and say three stations need to close for that project. Granville, Thorndale, and Bryn Mawr are not accessible. Bus shuttles will run on Broadway and on Sheridan in between Berwyn and Loyola. The goals of RPM can be found here.