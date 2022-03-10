The Food Guy: Cambodian Cuisine a Specialty at Hermosa Restaurant

While there are dozens of Thai and Vietnamese restaurants in the Chicago area, few, if any, are Cambodian.

However, in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, there's a Cambodian chef presiding over just one table in his restaurant, Family Meal at Hermosa Restaurant, 4356 W. Armitage Ave.

With just one table in the restaurant, reservations for dinner are hard to come by. Lim is actually sold out through the end of 2022. However, lunch is available Wednesday through Saturday. Plus, beginning in the next few weeks, Lim plans to expand the menu to include more than just sandwiches.

Here's where you can go:

Hermosa Restaurant

4356 W. Armitage Ave.

872-802-4920