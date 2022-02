Chicago has seen a new wave of Italian restaurants recently, and according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, they owe a debt to a pioneer.

Few Italian kitchens go the same lengths to recreate the classics as River's North Cocco Pazzo, where plates full of prosciutto and salami have always been sliced to order, he said.

Here's where you can go:

Coco Pazzo

300 W. Hubbard St.

312-836-0900

Coco Pazzo Café

212 E. Ohio St.

312-664-0212