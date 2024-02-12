Early on in his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance, Usher shared a powerful messages for fans, and mostly, for his mother.

"They said I wouldn't make it, they said I wouldn't be here today, but I am," he said. "Hey Mama, we made it."

"Now this, this is for you," he said as he pointed at the camera.

The King of R&B had previously said this year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show has been "30 years in the making."

Over the past two years, Usher, 45, has made Vegas a home for his unique talents, with his sold-out residency, “Usher: My Way," at Dolby Live at Park MGM making him the perfect pick for Sunday's game.

The eight-time Grammy award winner is also no stranger to the Super Bowl stage — he made a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011. In turn, will.i.am was onstage with him in 2024.

Across his 13-minute performance, Usher brought out a number of guests including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon (for “Turn Down for What,” which became “Yeah!” — and included a guest appearance from Ludacris).

With hits spanning three decades, the R&B superstar had an endless treasure trove to pull from — and he did so with costume changes, and a rolling performance of “OMG” while wearing roller skates — at one moment, sliding between will.i.am's legs.

So what's next?

The musician and entertainment icon will embark on a 2024 tour titled "Usher: Past, Present, Future," beginning in late summer. The tour is set to make a multi-night stop in Chicago.

Tickets were set to go on sale to the general public Monday, one day after the Super Bowl performance.

His latest album, "Coming Home," was also released Feb. 9.

Who performed with Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show?

First up was Alicia Keys performing on a sparkling red baby grand piano to sing their duet, "My Boo."

Alicia Keys performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Next was H.E.R. walking out playing a solo on an electric guitar with backup dancers and singers on roller skates while a shirtless Usher had a costume change, in which he, too, glided around the stage in skates.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images Usher and H.E.R. perform during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

will.i.am joined in for an "OMG" collab as he reunited with Usher onstage in a notable moment.

Another guest appearance came as Jermaine Dupri made a surprise performane hyping up the crowd between songs as Usher prepared for "Confessions" and "Burn."

Then the crowd went wild when Lil Jon appeared on stage singing a snippet of his "Turn Down for What" before Usher began to perform one of his biggest hits, "Yeah!" filling the stadium speakers.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Lil Jon performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Ludacris and will.i.am then joined the stage with Usher and Lil John to finish out the song as the R&B star danced amid a bedazzled crowd to close the show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty (L-R) Ludacris, Usher, and Lil Jon perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usher spoke about what it meant to him to be in the Super Bowl halftime show, which he labeled as "One performance. 30 years in the making."