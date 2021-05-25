Maggie Daley Park Set to Reopen Climbing Wall, Other Attractions This Weekend

As Chicago continues to work its way toward a full reopening this summer, one of the city’s primary downtown attractions is throwing the doors open to all of its attractions beginning this weekend.

Maggie Daley Park, located just to the east of Millennium Park, has announced that it will be fully open beginning on Friday, May 28, and all of its signature attractions will be opening up as well.

According to a press release, the climbing wall, trampoline bungee, miniature golf, rink café, and the play garden will all be opening up on Friday, and visitors will also be able to rent rollerblades and scooters to take advantage of the park’s winding trails.

The miniature golf course is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The climbing wall will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and will open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to the park’s website.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the city’s website. Residents can also find additional information on the site.