Watch: USWNT's Mallory Swanson springs Sophia Smith on go-ahead goal

The United States and Germany played to a scoreless draw in regulation, but Mallory Swanson helped to give the American squad a critical goal in the semifinal match.

About four minutes into the extra frame, Swanson threaded an excellent pass up to teammate Sophia Smith, who buried the shot to give the United States a 1-0 lead.

SOPHIA SMITH STRIKES IN EXTRA TIME FOR THE USA. 💥🇺🇸#ParisOlympics | 📺 USA Network and Peacock pic.twitter.com/XyzQZQTEEG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

This marks the second consecutive game the U.S. has had to go to extra time after a scoreless regulation period. Trinity Rodman did the honors in the quarterfinals against Japan, scoring in extra time to help the United States stay alive in the tournament.

If the American squad goes on to win, they’ll take on either Brazil or France in the gold medal game on Saturday.