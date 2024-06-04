‘Hometown Hopefuls: Road to Paris' gives up-close look at what it means to be an Olympian

Olympians make a name in their sport in a matter of minutes. Their stardom flashes for a few weeks every four years, but making it to the highest stage in sports requires constant determination and commitment.

"Hometown Hopefuls: Road to Paris" gives an up-close look at the most dedicated and decorated athletes in the world. The series dives into who these elite athletes really are, and what makes them sacrifice so much to accomplish their goals.

These are eight extended conversations, focused exclusively on athletes with Chicago-area ties. The athletes cover a range of sports and experience, from multi-gold medal winners to Olympic rookies ready to make history in Paris. Two-time Olympian Evita Griskenas talks about falling in love with her sport when she was 4 years old. Ryan Murphy discusses what it will take to make Olympic history in the backstroke this year. Maggie Shea reveals what it’s like to sail the winds of the Mediterranean.

The mission is to introduce you to these outstanding Chicago-area athletes, giving you a fuller picture on some of the people performing their very best for Team USA.

Episodes will appear below as they air on the NBC 5 Chicago streaming channel. Check back each week in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Games for the latest.

Evita Griskenas

A suburban Chicago-native, Evita Griskenas knew immediately she wanted to be a gymnast --- just not the kind her mother thought.

On this episode of Hometown Hopefuls, NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos talks with rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas. The suburban Chicago native shares the remarkable story of what sparked her journey to becoming an Olympian and so much more