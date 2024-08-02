2024 Olympics schedule Friday: Swimming, trampoline, track and field

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see the start of major new events while big names and pivotal matches return to competition.
U.S. men's soccer will see its first Olympic quarterfinal since 2000, while track and field will begin several events, two featuring Chicago-area competitors.
Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.
There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Swimming
Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅
|1:36 p.m.
|Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅
|1:43 p.m.
Soccer
Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA
|8:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay
|12:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: France vs. Argentina
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Track and Field
Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's 100m Heats
|4:50 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Shot Put Qualifying
|1:10 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 10,000m Final 🏅
|2:20 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Trampoline Gymnastics
Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.
|DATE/TIME
|EVENT
|STREAM
|Fri, 8/2
5-7:30a CT
|Women's Qualification & Final 🏅
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|Fri, 8/2
11-1:30p CT
|Men's Qualification & Final 🏅
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com