2024 Olympics schedule Friday: Swimming, trampoline, track and field

U.S. men's soccer will see its first Olympic quarterfinal since 2000, while track and field will begin several events, two featuring Chicago-area competitors

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see the start of major new events while big names and pivotal matches return to competition.

U.S. men's soccer will see its first Olympic quarterfinal since 2000, while track and field will begin several events, two featuring Chicago-area competitors.

Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.

There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.

Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅1:36 p.m.
Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅1:43 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA8:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay12:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: France vs. Argentina2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 100m Heats4:50 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Shot Put Qualifying1:10 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 10,000m Final 🏅2:20 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Trampoline Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.

DATE/TIMEEVENTSTREAM
Fri, 8/2
5-7:30a CT		Women's Qualification & Final 🏅PeacockNBCOlympics.com
Fri, 8/2
11-1:30p CT		Men's Qualification & Final 🏅PeacockNBCOlympics.com

