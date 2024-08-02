2024 Olympics schedule Friday: Swimming, trampoline, track and field

The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see the start of major new events while big names and pivotal matches return to competition.

U.S. men's soccer will see its first Olympic quarterfinal since 2000, while track and field will begin several events, two featuring Chicago-area competitors.

Stars like Sha'Carri Richardson, Regan Smith, Caeleb Dessel and more will go for major medals.

There's also the start - and end - of trampoline gymnastics, which will see it's only day of competition in Paris.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Below are big events taking place Thursday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Swimming

Coverage begins in primetime starting at 9:51 p.m. CT

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's 50m Freestyle Final 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 200m Backstroke Final 🏅 1:36 p.m. Men's 200m Individual Medley Final 🏅 1:43 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins on USA starting at 7:50 a.m. CT

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's QF: Morocco vs. USA 8:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Japan vs. Spain 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Egypt vs. Paraguay 12:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: France vs. Argentina 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on E! and 12 p.m. on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 100m Heats 4:50 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Shot Put Qualifying 1:10 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 10,000m Final 🏅 2:20 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Trampoline Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 9:15 a.m. on E! and 7 p.m. on USA.