MLB News

Wednesday's White Sox-Yankees game postponed

The second game of the series is postponed due to the hazardous air quality conditions in New York.

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Sox-Yankees contest slated for Wednesday evening is postponed, according to the Yankees and MLB. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST.

The postponement is a result of the hazardous air quality conditions in New York. Canada wildfires have caused the air quality to decrease significantly in New York, releasing a hazy, smoky environment in the city.

New York residents received an alert regarding the poor air quality in the city. The alert notified residents the air quality rating currently rests at 234. Anything over a 300 rating is considered very unhealthy and hazardous for humans to breathe.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

MORE: Where are the wildfires in Canada? Is air quality dangerous in Chicago area? Here's what to know

On Tuesday, a hazy, yellowish smoke was visible to viewers during the first game of the White Sox-Yankees series. Since then, it's worsened in New York, as pictures of the scene flooded social media leading up to the game.

The White Sox emerged victorious from the first game on Tuesday, 3-0. Lucas Giolito pitched six, no-hit innings; Seby Zavala hit two home runs; Liam Hendriks earned his first save since winning his battle with cancer. They can notch a series win with a victory in either game tomorrow.

News

Chicago Bears 29 mins ago

Bears CEO Kevin Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issue statement as team explores options

MLS 30 mins ago

Chicago Fire welcomes Lionel Messi to MLS with a hype video

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

MLB News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us