Tim Anderson scratched from Tuesday's Crosstown game

The White Sox scratched shortstop Tim Anderson from Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs with neck stiffness.

Lineup change:

Andrus SS

Benintendi LF

Robert Jr. CF

Jiménez DH

Moncada 3B

Vaughn 1B

Grandal C

Colás RF

Remillard 2B — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2023

Elvis Andrus moved from second base to shortstop and was promoted to the top of the lineup. Zach Remillard enters the lineup at second base, batting last in the order.

The White Sox face off against the Cubs for the second two-game stint of the Crosstown Cup Series. The Cubs swept the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in July, winning both contests.

If the Cubs win the next two games over the White Sox, it'll be the first time the North Side sweeps the South Side in 10 years.

